Tajiri Officially Parts Ways With WWE

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 28, 2017 - 2:58pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Former ECW Original Yoshihiro Tajiri announced this week that his contract with WWE has expired.

Tajiri returned to WWE back in 2016 to be part of the first-annual WWE Cruiserweight Classic Tournament. The longtime WWE Superstar ended up sticking around in WWE and was placed on the 205 Live roster.

After he was cleared to return from a knee injury, which he sustained soon after making his return, Tajiri was relocated by the company to their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where he was featured as a coach.

Tajiri's departure from WWE was not a surprise to anyone in the company, as he announced back in April that he would be leaving the company once his contract expired.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.