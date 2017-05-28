Tajiri Officially Parts Ways With WWE

Sponsored Links



Former ECW Original Yoshihiro Tajiri announced this week that his contract with WWE has expired.

Tajiri returned to WWE back in 2016 to be part of the first-annual WWE Cruiserweight Classic Tournament. The longtime WWE Superstar ended up sticking around in WWE and was placed on the 205 Live roster.

After he was cleared to return from a knee injury, which he sustained soon after making his return, Tajiri was relocated by the company to their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where he was featured as a coach.

Tajiri's departure from WWE was not a surprise to anyone in the company, as he announced back in April that he would be leaving the company once his contract expired.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)