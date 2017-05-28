John Cena Announces Intentions To Return To WWE In Near Future

Sponsored Links



John Cena announced via social media on Sunday morning that he will soon be returning to WWE.

The longtime top WWE Superstar took to his official Twitter page to announce that he is going to spend a little bit of time regrouping after taking a hiatus from wrestling to focus on some acting work, but will soon be returning to his familiar stomping grounds in WWE.

"Taking a second to regroup and recharge," said Cena. "Finishing up a wonderfully funny project in Atlanta, then a trip back home is long overdue WWE."

Cena has been on a break from WWE since his mixed-tag-team match and surprise post-match proposal to girlfriend Nikki Bella in the ring at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year.