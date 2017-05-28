Will Ospreay Talks About His Style, Rip Rogers Comments & More

Sponsored Links



Pro wrestling superstar Will Ospreay recently spoke with USA Today's "For The Win" blog for an interview.

On what he considers to be his style: "To an extent, I don't believe what I do is professional wrestling, and I'll happily admit that. I consider it an art form. I consider the grace and athleticism of everything that I do as art. Wrestling is an art. I don't look at death match wrestling and say that's not wrestling. I don't look at technical wrestling and say that's not wrestling. Sure, in a real fight, I'd be going in fists flying, full guns blazing, but everything is different in wrestling. I align it to movies. I don't go to a movie and not enjoy it because certain aspects aren't real. I go to into it and say that I'm open-minded. I'm the Spider-Man of professional wrestling. Everything that I can do, the superhero Spider-Man would be out to do. I try to do whatever I can to maneuver myself out of a situation and using the environment to change the game."

On Rip Rogers recent comments: "These veterans hate me, I don't know why. But I agree with Rip Rogers 100%. Wrestling has become the same old, same old. But look at myself and Jay White (at War of the Worlds). It followed that flippy floppy, Humpty Dumpty formula, but look at that crowd reaction. It's what they desire and what they want. If it's making money for Ring of Honor, if it's making money for myself and my family and entertaining thousands upon thousands of fans, what's wrong with it? I do have so much respect for Rip Rogers. I have respect for everyone who wants to criticize my work. Please do. But I'm not a shy person. I do bite back."

Check out the complete interview at USAToday.com.