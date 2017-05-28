Ricky Morton On How WWE Treated Him During WM33 Weekend, Ric Flair & More

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Morton, best known as one-half of the Rock 'N' Roll Express tag-team, recently spoke with Augusta Free Press for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On competing against fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair: "Ric, being Ric, we did 17 straight hour matches. It was called Broadway in our day. You notice when I was on the Hall of Fame show, I said, 'Me and Ric went down Broadway many a nights.' I don't know if you remember that. That's where I got my PhD. The boys knew what I meant. I walked down Broadway. That's an hour time limit."

On the way he was treated by WWE during WrestleMania weekend for his WWE Hall Of Fame induction: "They flew me and my family down first class. Pick you up at the airport. When you get to the hotel, the room was bigger than my house. Serious, dude. It's on the top floor of the Marriott. And my kids are the same way. And the food. I told them, my God, I'd live 500 pounds if I lived around here. Everywhere you went, somebody was cooking, and I'm not talking ham and cheese. I'm talking crab legs, I'm talking steaks this thick. Gosh, man, it was unbelievable."

