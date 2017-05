Sponsored Links

Paul Heyman put over Roman Reigns as the fatal fiveway favorite in his promo on Monday's Raw because of the fact that he "always takes care of Reigns in his promos."





This is due to the realization that Reigns is the guy the company wants as the face of their brand as well as the fact that he is Brock Lesnar's big opponent for next year's WrestleMania.





