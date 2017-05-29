John Cena Reveals His Favorite WWE Moment, Talks HHH Building NXT

Sponsored Links



Longtime top WWE Superstar John Cena was recently a guest on the Playback Podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his thoughts on the job Paul "Triple H" Levesque has done in establishing NXT as the third major league brand under the WWE corporate umbrella: "Yeah, people don't understand it's a business of creativity and I'm wearing a suit right now because I'm comfortable in a suit. Everyone's like, 'ah, dress casual.' This is my casual. I don't mind being in a suit. I have a more Vince [McMahon] style than I have a Triple H style, but you get to be creative. What Triple H has done with NXT is literally creating another functioning brand for the company. That is awesome! Like, I tell him all the time. I'm fascinated by the growth and development. It's amazing to see them run two functional brands now we legit have a third that we can set up in a town for one of our big four pay-per-views and sell out five days in a row. That's unheard of in the ticket-tearing business. That's unheard of."

On enjoying going to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to give young, aspiring WWE talents useful and often-times cryptic advice: "I would love to do something like that and I don't even mean in that major of a capacity. I live very close to the [WWE] Performance Center in Orlando [Florida]. I would love to just go there everyday and give advice. I love going to the Performance Center every once in a while and just giving a way left field look of, 'I know you're being told this by your coaches, I'll drop, like, some weird fortune cookie moments on them and just about-face and leave and everyone's scratching their heads going, 'what happened?'. I like that too, man. You don't have to be in charge of creativity to be around the creativity. I just love the creativity of the [pro wrestling] business."

On his public marriage proposal to Nikki Bella live in the ring at WrestleMania 33 being what he considers his "favorite moment" in his WWE career: "The answer to my greatest match question is always the same. It's my next one because that means I can continue doing what I love. My favorite moment is obviously when Nicole said she would marry me in front of 75,000 [people] at the Citrus Bowl."