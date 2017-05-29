WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Lineup: Five Matches Set For Sunday's PPV

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 29, 2017 - 2:11pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Heading into tonight's pay-per-view "go-home" episode of RAW, five matches have been officially announced for this coming Sunday night's WWE Extreme Rules 2017 event.

Featured below is the current confirmed lineup for this weekend's big RAW brand-exclusive PPV. The expectation is that one or more additional matches will be added to the card on tonight's edition of RAW.

WWE EXTREME RULES 2017 LINEUP

Fatal-5-Way No. 1 Contender Match
- Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Championship
(Title Can Change Hands Via DQ)
- Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz

RAW Tag-Team Championships
(Steel Cage Match)
- The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

RAW Women's Championship
Kendo Stick On A Pole Match
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
(Submission Match)
- Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 goes down live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, June 4th. Join us here on 6/4 for live play-by-play results coverage of the pay-per-view!




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.