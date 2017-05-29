WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Lineup: Five Matches Set For Sunday's PPV

Sponsored Links



Heading into tonight's pay-per-view "go-home" episode of RAW, five matches have been officially announced for this coming Sunday night's WWE Extreme Rules 2017 event.

Featured below is the current confirmed lineup for this weekend's big RAW brand-exclusive PPV. The expectation is that one or more additional matches will be added to the card on tonight's edition of RAW.

WWE EXTREME RULES 2017 LINEUP Fatal-5-Way No. 1 Contender Match

- Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe WWE Intercontinental Championship

(Title Can Change Hands Via DQ)

- Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz RAW Tag-Team Championships

(Steel Cage Match)

- The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro RAW Women's Championship

Kendo Stick On A Pole Match

- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley WWE Cruiserweight Championship

(Submission Match)

- Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 goes down live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, June 4th. Join us here on 6/4 for live play-by-play results coverage of the pay-per-view!