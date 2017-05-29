Kevin Nash Announced As Commissioner For ICW Fear & Loathing X

This week, WWE-affiliate independent pro wrestling promotion Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) announced WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash as the special one-night Commissioner for their upcoming ICW: Fear & Loathing X event at the SSE Wembley Arena in Glasgow, Scotland in November.
Featured above is a video trailer for the big special. Below you can read all of the details on the event via the official press release that the promotion sent out this week.
Kevin Nash Announced As The Commissioner For Fear & Loathing X On November 19
Insane Championship Wrestling has revealed the Special Guest Commissioner for its annual ‘Fear and Loathing’ event at SSE Hydro Sunday, 19 November as WWE Legend and American film star, Kevin Nash.
Nash will be keeping all wrestlers in check during the annual spectacular, which seen thousands of passionate fans of the promotion pour into the world-famous venue last November.
Owner and founder, Mark Dallas promises an event like no other and cannot wait to welcome the American star to the Glasgow promotion that has gained an underground fandom like no other.
“There’s a long line of top-tier performers who have appeared in ICW over the years. From Mick Foley to Finn Balor and everyone in between, I’m ecstatic to bring Kevin Nash to a Glasgow audience and have him join such a diverse and talented list. He’s in for an experience like no other!”
Tickets start from £30.00 and are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.co.uk
