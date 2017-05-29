Kevin Nash Announced As Commissioner For ICW Fear & Loathing X

Sponsored Links



This week, WWE-affiliate independent pro wrestling promotion Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) announced WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash as the special one-night Commissioner for their upcoming ICW: Fear & Loathing X event at the SSE Wembley Arena in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

Featured above is a video trailer for the big special. Below you can read all of the details on the event via the official press release that the promotion sent out this week.