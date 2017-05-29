Backstage News on WWE Asking Tom Phillips to Stop Using a Term

Sponsored Links

It appears that someone in WWE was not pleased with the term "ushigoroshi" that Mauro Ranallo brought into WWE as the move that AJ Styles uses regularly. Tom Phillips was using the term as well, but this past week when Styles did the move, Phillips referred to it as the "fireman's carry neckbreaker".





There are a lot of people in WWE who believe that if a certain term was not used back in their day, then it shouldn't be used at all and the fact that Phillips all of a sudden is calling the move something else is a definite sign that he was told to drop the "ushigoroshi" term.





