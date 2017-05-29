WWE Announces Mixed-Tag Team Match for Sunday's Extreme Rules[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- WWE announced via their website and app that a new match has been added to this Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV.
-- Sasha Banks and Rich Swann will team up to take on the duo of Alicia Fox and Noam Dar.
-- As per a previous headline, the current card now reads as:
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 goes down live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, June 4th. Join us here on 6/4 for live play-by-play results coverage of the pay-per-view!