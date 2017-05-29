WWE Announces Mixed-Tag Team Match for Sunday's Extreme Rules

-- WWE announced via their website and app that a new match has been added to this Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV.

-- Sasha Banks and Rich Swann will team up to take on the duo of Alicia Fox and Noam Dar.

-- As per a previous headline, the current card now reads as:

WWE EXTREME RULES 2017 LINEUP

Fatal-5-Way No. 1 Contender Match
- Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Intercontinental Championship
(Title Can Change Hands Via DQ)
- Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz

RAW Tag-Team Championships
(Steel Cage Match)
- The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

RAW Women's Championship
Kendo Stick On A Pole Match
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
(Submission Match)
- Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

Mixed Tag Team Match
- Sasha Banks & Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox & Noam Dar

WWE Extreme Rules 2017 goes down live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, June 4th. Join us here on 6/4 for live play-by-play results coverage of the pay-per-view!




