WWE Live Event Results (5/27/17) - Knoxville, TN

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Nicholas Cannella for sending this in:

WWE SmackDown Live House Show Results from Knoxville, TN May, 27 2017

- The original card advertised for the show was billed as a Double Main Event of Styles vs Owens for the U.S Title and Shinsuke vs Mahal but with Jinder recently winning the WWE Title from Orton last week , WWE was not ready to put Shinsuke in a Title Match yet, thus it was updated to a Tag Match of Mahal and Ziggler vs Sami Zayn and Shinsuke.

(1) Breezango defeated The Colons after Fandango hit Epico with a Falcon Arrow.

(2) Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English with a running forearm smash to the English in the corner. English was great at getting heat from the house show crowd. English called for another opponent and Sin Cara answered the challenge so we have an impromptu match.

(3) Sin Cara defeated Aiden English with a top rope senton in less than a minute.

(4) Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan with a Discus Lariat.

(5) Main Event # 1- Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal(w/Singh Bros.) & Baron Corbin after Nakamura hit Corbin with the Kinshasa Kick. Major boos for Mahal, which is quite refreshing in 2017.

(7) Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella, Tamina Snuka & Natalya when Charlotte hit Natalya with a boot to the face.

(8) Tye Dillinger defeated Dolph Ziggler with a small package. This was a pretty good match that resulted in “this is awesome chants”. Ziggler was extremely ineffective as a heel. The crowd cheered him and booed Dillinger for the most part.

(9) Main Event # 2 for the U.S Championship- A.J. Styles defeated United States Champion Kevin Owens by DQ after Owens used a chair. Afterward Owens taunted the crowd on the mic, finally A.J. sends the crowd home happy after a Phenomenal Forearm.