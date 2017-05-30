WWE Live Event Results (5/27/17) - Greensboro, NC

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Nicholas Cannella for sending this in:

- The advertised matches were Reigns vs Strowman originally but due to Braun being sidelined in the Story by ROMAN last week it was changed to Reigns vs Wyatt and Rollins vs Samoa Joe billed as the Double Main Event. Last month The Hardys were added to tonight's card.

1. The Hardy Boyz (c) def. Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. Jeff Hardy pinned Cesaro after a Swanton Bomb in a fun opening match. Afterward the Matt & Jeff celebrated by raising thier hands and Jeff did his usual comedy spot where he trips over and lands on his face in the ring. Matt and Jeff were way over around in thier home state of NC.

2. Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins with a Sit Down Powerbomb.

3. Rhyno, Curtis Axel & R-Truth def. Goldust, Titus O’Neil & Elias Samson in a six-man tag team match. Heath Slater was ringside for Rhyno’s team. Rhyno speared The Drifter to pick up the pin, and got a good reaction for it.

4. Neville (c) def. Austin Aries via submission with the Crippler Crossface to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. This was a very good seasaw match that went back and fourth for a bit.

5. Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson. Luke Gallows was ringside for his partner. Balor was way over with the fans and ended the match with the Diving Double Foot Stomp.

6. Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James def. Nia Jax, Alicia Fox & Alexa Bliss. Banks made Fox tap out with the Bank Statement.

7. Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt via DQ. Samoa Joe rushed the ring and attacked Reigns, forcing the ref to throw out the match. Seth Rollins then came down to even the odds, leading to a tag team main event.

8. Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins def. Samoa Joe & Bray Wyatt. Reigns pinned Wyatt with a Spear and Rollins took Joe out of the Ring. Solid Tag Main Event with fans really into it. Afterward both ROMAN and Seth celebrated.