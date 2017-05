Sponsored Links

-- WWE taped matches for Main Event prior to Raw; here are the results: Drew Gulak def. Lince Dorado. Dorado appeared to legit injury his knee and was unable to finish the match.

Heath Slater & Rhyno def. Curt Hawkins & Bo Dallas.





