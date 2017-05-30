Note on Randy Orton Missing Weekend Shows; Sasha Banks on This Week's 205 Live

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 30, 2017 - 2:02am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- As announced on tonight's Raw, Sasha Banks will be appearing on tomorrow's "205 Live" show. Not only does this flow with current storylines, but WWE may toy with the idea of having members of the Raw/Smackdown rosters appear on 205 Live in order to boost sagging and downright disappointing viewership numbers.

-- Randy Orton missed this weekend's house shows but it was not injury related. From what we understand, Orton is given a handful of weekends off to spend time with his family. He is expected back on TV at Smackdown on Tuesday, but according to f4wonline.com, he is likely to get next weekend off too.

-- In Orton's absence, WWE went with Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Title as the main event at one house show and AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens for the US Title in another.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.