Note on Randy Orton Missing Weekend Shows; Sasha Banks on This Week's 205 Live

Sponsored Links



-- As announced on tonight's Raw, Sasha Banks will be appearing on tomorrow's "205 Live" show. Not only does this flow with current storylines, but WWE may toy with the idea of having members of the Raw/Smackdown rosters appear on 205 Live in order to boost sagging and downright disappointing viewership numbers.

-- Randy Orton missed this weekend's house shows but it was not injury related. From what we understand, Orton is given a handful of weekends off to spend time with his family. He is expected back on TV at Smackdown on Tuesday, but according to f4wonline.com, he is likely to get next weekend off too.

-- In Orton's absence, WWE went with Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Title as the main event at one house show and AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens for the US Title in another.