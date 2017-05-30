WWE Smackdown Preview: Fatal 5-Way Match, Orton/Mahal, Usos, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is the Smackdown preview from WWE.com:

SmackDown Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to take place tonight

Tonight, there will be a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine the new No. 1 contender to Naomi's SmackDown Women's Championship. Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Tamina will square off, and the last Superstar standing will become the next in line to try to dim The Glow. Will the "welcoming committee" stay fortified as a unit long enough to capitalize on their numbers advantage to eliminate Flair and Lynch? Or will it be every Superstar for herself with a title opportunity hanging in the balance?

Will Sami Zayn be back in action?

With WWE Money in the Bank rapidly approaching, will a recovering Zayn be able to get back in the fight? Will he be able to focus on the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and the chance to win a guaranteed WWE Title Match, or will vengeance on The Lone Wolf blind him with rage?

Can anyone stop The Usos?

Once again, The Usos successfully defended their titles against Breezango, leaving many to wonder who’s next to try and knock the champions off their perch? Will one of SmackDown LIVE’s finest pairings answer the call?

WWE Money in the Bank momentum at stake

Baron Corbin certainly tipped the scales in his favor by decimating Sami Zayn, while Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles impressed in a tag team victory over Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler. Can Zayn, The New Face of America and The Showoff gain some momentum heading into WWE Money in the Bank?

Will Mahal avoid The Viper’s fangs?

There’s no doubt Mahal will be focused on proving his doubters wrong, but he’ll also need to keep his head on a swivel, as The Apex Predator will surely be out to exact retribution for his defeat at WWE Backlash.

Will Orton strike first as this budding rivalry continues, or will The Maharaja continue to stand tall at the top of the WWE Universe?