More Rumors on the Enzo/Cass Storyline on Raw

-- The Enzo getting beat up storyline now appears to be headed towards a Cass heel turn, as speculated by Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. At least that is what WWE is strongly hinting at though it is expected that this storyline will play itself out over a few more weeks at least.

-- The Cass turn has been internally discussed for a while and now it makes more sense to happen ever since the Hardy Boyz rejoined WWE as they have sort of taken Enzo & Cass' role as the top babyface tag team whose job it is to get the audience into the show.




