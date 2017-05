Sponsored Links

-- The current plans for tonight's WWE Smackdown Live include: Some sort of Kevin Owens show with Shinsuke Nakamura as his guest

Randy Orton will be addressing Jinder Mahal's title win while also building towards their rematch at Money in the Bank

Another edition of the Fashion Files with Breezango

The Fatal 5-Way women's match between Charlotte, Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and Becky Lynch, with the winner facing Naomi at Money in the Bank -- It is expected that the dark matches will be Orton vs. Mahal and Owens vs Styles, with both matches being advertised locally as having the respective titles on the line. Source: pwinsider.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more