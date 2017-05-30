WWE News: Injury Updates on Lince Dorado & Tomasso Ciampa

Sponsored Links



-- Lince Dorado appeared to suffer a knee injury of some sort last night during the Main Event tapings. The initial fear was that it may have been serious as Dorado was unable to properly finish his match against Drew Gulak. However, as it turns out, Dorado is fine and his injury is pretty much non-existent.

-- The news is much worse for Tomasso Ciampa, who initially suffered a knee injury during an NXT live event, worked through it at NXT TakeOver and reportedly made it much worse. According to internet reports, Ciampa ended up tearing his ACL and will need to undergo surgery, with his exact recovery time depending on the extent of the tear. A partial tear would still be looking at a month-to-month recovery time whereas a full tear would surely sideline him closer to a year.