Live WWE SmackDown Results Now In Progress (5/30)

The May 30th edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, GA. Keep refreshing this page for live play-by-play coverage starting at 8 PM ET!

- The broadcast starts off with the women of SmackDown each cutting promos in front of green screens about their intentions to be SmackDown Women's Champion.

- We go to the arena where Kevin Owens is in the ring to host The Highlight Reel. Owens begins talking about Jericho, but quickly gets interrupted by the crowd chanting for AJ Styles. Owens says he's going to do what Jericho never did, by winning the Money In The Bank ladder match. Owens then introduces his guest, "the artist known as Shinsuke Nakamura." Nakamura makes his entrance and Owens tells him he's had enough of his stupid dancing. Owens says the last person who went around here claiming to be a rock star (Jericho) got sent to an early retirement by Owens. Nakamura can't finish his first sentence before he gets interrupted by Baron Corbin. Corbin says no one cares what Nakamura has to say, and Corbin shows us the highlights of him beating Sami Zayn last week. Owens says he's not impressed by Corbin beating up Sami Zayn because Owens has been doing that for fifteen years. Owens says he wants Corbin to leave, but Corbin declines and says he's the one who will become Mr. Money In The Bank. Nakamura points out that he pinned Owens last week, and that Zayn beat Corbin twice. Nakamura starts fighting both Owens and Corbin, but they double team him and take him down. While they're stomping on him, Sami Zayn runs in for the save. Zayn and Nakamura clear the ring and Zayn gets on the mic and says he isn't done with Owens and Corbin. Zayn challenges them to a tag match right now, and we go to commercial awaiting Shane McMahon's verdict.

- Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin: We're informed that Shane sanctioned this one during the commercial break, and the opening bell sounds. Nakamura gets lots of offense in on Corbin early on, then Owens and Zayn tag in and the two familiar opponents go at it. Owens gets the upper hand then tags in Corbin, who lays into Zayn with strikes in the corner. Zayn comes back and mounts Corbin in the corner for a series of punches. Zayn goes for a vertical suplex but Corbin fights out, and while the ref is distracted Owens kicks Zayn in the back of the head from the apron. Owens tags back in and pummels on Zayn. Corbin comes back in and Zayn attempts a tornado DDT on him, but Corbin stops him mid-air and powerslams him. Zayn rolls outside and Owens takes some cheap shots on him. Corbin follows outside and beats down Zayn against the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Corbin whips Zayn into the corner when tags in Owens. Owens chokes Zayn against the middle rope then hits a senton drop for a two count. Owens distracts the ref and Corbin nails Zayn in the head from the apron. Owens locks Zayn in a headlock and Zayn reverses into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Corbin tags in fresh and drops Zayn again. Nakamura finally gets the hot tag and Owens tags in too. Nakamura drops Owens with a big boot then continues the assault with strikes. Nakamura backs Owens into the corner with strikes, then hits a few more. Nakamura drops Owens with a spinning heel kick and pins, but Corbin breaks it up. Zayn and Corbin start brawling, which leads to Owens bumping into Corbin and they start fighting each other. Zayn capitalizes on Owens and Corbin's in-fighting by clotheslining Corbin outside, then Nakamura hits the running knee to the face on Owens for the win.

- The Usos are backstage with their Tag Title Belts getting ready to come out to the ring.

- Back from commercial, The Usos are in the ring. They cut a promo on the SmackDown tag teams and insult the Atlanta Falcons. They get interrupted by the returning New Day. The New Day comes out to the ring and starts cutting a promo, but the Usos keep interrupting. After trading some insults, The New Day announces that they've met with Shane McMahon and were given a shot at The Usos' Tag Title belts at the Money In The Bank PPV.

- AJ Styles is backstage wearing Georgia Bulldogs colors getting ready for his match tonight. His opponent Dolph Ziggler is also shown warming up.

- We see a video package highlighting Jinder Mahal's Title Win over Randy Orton, and all of the media coverage he got in India.

- It's time for the latest edition of Fashion Files. Fandango is walking through the hallways and when he gets to the Fashion Police office, he sees that it's been ransacked. He picks a photo of Big Bossman off the floor, then sees the shadow of a woman on the wall. It turns out to be Tyler Breeze wearing women's clothing. They find some cologne on the floor and decide that clue has given them their next case.

