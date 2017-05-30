News on John Cena's Return to Smackdown & Brock Lesnar's Return to Raw

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 30, 2017 - 11:40pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- As previously speculated, John Cena is scheduled to return WWE on 7/4 at the Smackdown Live event. He has been off TV since WrestleMania 33 while working on a couple of movie projects. Cena tweeted:

-- Brock Lesnar is being advertised on the 6/26 edition of Raw from Los Angeles, CA. The promotional pieces are suggesting that Lesnar will battle Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Title but seeing as how this event is before the Great Balls of Fire PPV in July, it is likely going to end up being a dark match.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.