News on John Cena's Return to Smackdown & Brock Lesnar's Return to Raw

-- As previously speculated, John Cena is scheduled to return WWE on 7/4 at the Smackdown Live event. He has been off TV since WrestleMania 33 while working on a couple of movie projects. Cena tweeted:

Bittersweet day today as I begin another night in Atlanta. Such a funny movie but #SDLive @WWE is so close! 7/4 can't get here fast enough! — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 30, 2017

-- Brock Lesnar is being advertised on the 6/26 edition of Raw from Los Angeles, CA. The promotional pieces are suggesting that Lesnar will battle Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Title but seeing as how this event is before the Great Balls of Fire PPV in July, it is likely going to end up being a dark match.