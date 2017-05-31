NXT Touring Pacific Northwest, Ratings Note, WWE Touts Women's MITB Match

Sponsored Links



-- WWE NXT will be touring the Pacific Northwest for the first time in July with stops in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 13, Seattle, Washington on July 14 and Portland, Oregon on July 15.

-- This week's WWE TV ratings/viewership is delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. Raw numbers should be released sometime on Wednesday and Smackdown on Thursday. Raw did not face any competition from the NBA playoffs but with it is likely going to be balanced out by the fact that Monday was a holiday.

-- WWE sent us the following press release:

FIRST-EVER WOMEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

TO BE STREAMED LIVE SUNDAY, JUNE 18 ON WWE NETWORK

WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today that the first-ever women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match will take place on Sunday, June 18 at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo, and streamed live around the world on WWE Network at 8 p.m. ET.

The match will feature WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina competing for the opportunity to receive a contract to challenge for the WWE SmackDown® Women’s Championship anytime within the next year. The match was made official tonight by SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Tickets for Money In The Bank are currently available through www.ticketmaster.com. To subscribe to WWE Network, please visit www.wwenetwork.com.