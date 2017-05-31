WWE Rumors: Stephanie's Return, Extreme Rules Fatal Five Way, Samoa Joe

Sponsored Links



-- On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez speculated that the storyline with Corey Graves' text messages regarding Kurt Angle and Angle's comments about this "ruining" him is likely leading to the return of Stephanie McMahon.

-- Also on Wrestling Observer Radio, the talk was that Seth Rollins or Finn Balor continue to remain favorites to win the Fatal Fiveway match at Extreme Rules.

-- Dave Meltzer indicated that whoever wins the match will be 'one and done' with Brock Lesnar as the plan continues to be to have Braun Strowman face Lesnar at Summerslam. For that reason, Meltzer is suggesting that it won't be Samoa Joe and probably Balor as WWE will likely build those matches around longer storylines.