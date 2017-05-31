Nia Jax Takes Shot at Raw Booking; Update on Her Status

Sponsored Links



-- Nia Jax took what appeared to be a shot at Raw's booking of their women's roster, tweeting the following:

Wow! First ever Money in the Bank Women's Ladder Match! Amazing how #SmackdownLive uses their ENTIRE women roster every Tuesday! — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) May 31, 2017

-- For those wondering on her status, from what we have been able to find, she is healthy and simply not on TV due to a lack of creative plans for her character.

-- The current focus is on Alexa Bliss and Bayley as well as trying to re-elevate Sasha Banks and it "doesn't make much creative sense" to have Banks and Jax in another storyline together.