WWE Raw Viewership for Memorial Day Show Is...

-- The Memorial Day Raw viewership numbers are in and the show continues to generate well under 3 million viewers, scoring an average of 2.608 million viewers. This is pretty much exactly the same viewership the show drew last week.

-- While there was no competition from the NBA playoffs, the show did take place on a holiday, which has traditionally pulled in fewer viewers than normal. As well, the NHL Stanley Cup finals game #1 drew almost 5 million viewers on NBC on the broadcast network side.

-- On the night, Raw was #2 in the key 18-49 demographic and #1 in the 18-34 demo for cable networks.

-- The hourly numbers were:

Hour 1 - 2.689 million

Hour 2 - 2.681 million

Hour 3 - 2.468 million