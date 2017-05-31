Video Of The New Day's SmackDown Live Debut, New Table For 3 Clip

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 31, 2017 - 9:28pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- As noted, WWE debuted the latest episode of their WWE Network original series, "Table For 3," following Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. Featured above via the company's official YouTube channel is a clip from the program, which had Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette and Michael "P.S." Hayes.

- After weeks of advertising, The New Day finally made their debut on the SmackDown Live brand on Tuesday night's episode. The trio, which served as WrestleMania 33 hosts earlier this year, challenged SmackDown Live Tag-Team Champions The Usos to a match at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.