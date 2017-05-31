Video Of The New Day's SmackDown Live Debut, New Table For 3 Clip

Sponsored Links



- As noted, WWE debuted the latest episode of their WWE Network original series, "Table For 3," following Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. Featured above via the company's official YouTube channel is a clip from the program, which had Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette and Michael "P.S." Hayes.

- After weeks of advertising, The New Day finally made their debut on the SmackDown Live brand on Tuesday night's episode. The trio, which served as WrestleMania 33 hosts earlier this year, challenged SmackDown Live Tag-Team Champions The Usos to a match at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view.