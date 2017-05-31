Spoiler: X-Division Championship Changes Hands At TNA Tapings In India[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
At the Impact Wrestling television tapings in Mumbai, India on Tuesday evening, the recently revived X-Division Championship changed hands.
Sonjay Dutt defeated Low Ki to capture the title, beginning his first-ever reign with the particular belt after multiple lengthy stints with the promotion, during Tuesday night's Impact Wrestling tapings.
We will have a complete report from the TNA tapings in India later this evening.