Spoiler: X-Division Championship Changes Hands At TNA Tapings In India

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 31, 2017 - 9:46pm
Posted In:
At the Impact Wrestling television tapings in Mumbai, India on Tuesday evening, the recently revived X-Division Championship changed hands.

Sonjay Dutt defeated Low Ki to capture the title, beginning his first-ever reign with the particular belt after multiple lengthy stints with the promotion, during Tuesday night's Impact Wrestling tapings.

We will have a complete report from the TNA tapings in India later this evening.




