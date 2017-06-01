Another ROH Superstar's Contract Expiring; WWE Showing Great Interest

Sponsored Links

The contract of ROH talent Dalton Castle expires later this month and WWE reportedly has significant interest in getting him on board, so the feeling is that it will take a major offer from ROH to get him to stay.





For those who have never seen him, Castle is said to be a "tremdendous live event performer" and would have "superstar potential" should he decide to join WWE. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





