Idea Being Discussed of Having Vince McMahon on a "Table for 3" Episode

There is some talk on having Vince McMahon participate in an future "Table for 3" segment later this year.
WWE Network officials would absolutely love to have Vince on the show as it is guaranteed to draw a huge audience but as is everything in WWE, the ultimate decision is up to Vince and it's not known at this time whether he is even seriously considering it.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
