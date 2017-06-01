Notes on the Upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Match

Sponsored Links



- There is some uncertainty surrounding the women's matches at the Money in the Bank, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. While only the actual MITB match has been officially announced by WWE, Meltzer says he was told that there would be two women's matches on the show.

- The problem is that with five of the brand's female competitors tied up in the MITB match, that leaves no opponent for the champion, Naomi. One possibility is that the winner will cash in her opportunity at the title later in the evening, but from a logic perspective that doesn't make sense as the challenger will be tired having already wrestled once whereas Naomi will be fresh.