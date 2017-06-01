News on the Finish of the AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler Match on Smackdown

Sponsored Links



- On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer speculated that Dolph Ziggler may have messed up the finish a little bit in his match against AJ Styles on Smackdown.

- It was suggested that the finish was likely supposed to see Ziggler pin Styles while AJ had his foot on the ropes but Ziggler rolled him up too hard. Meltzer added that "without a doubt" Styles was supposed to have his leg on the rope because there was no point in having the finish so close to the edge of the ring

- It is expected that in the coming weeks, Styles will likely get his win back over Dolph.