When Anthem President Ed Nordholm released correspondence between him and a WWE official last month regarding interest in the Hardys "Broken" trademark, he was told that WWE was not interested.





At the time, it was not known who Nordholm was emailing back and forth with but it has since been revealed that it was WWE Executive VP of Strategy and Analytics, Tandy O'Donohue.





If you missed the post, you can find it here, including a screenshot of the emails.





