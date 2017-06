-- Here is the updated card for WWE's Money in the Bank PPV, scheduled for June 18th live from St. Louis, MO:

Money in the Bank Ladder Match for WWE Title

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Money in the Bank Ladder Match for WWE SmackDown Women's Title

Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Tamina

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day