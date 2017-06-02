Charlotte & Others in the Women's MITB Match Likely to Take Risks

Sponsored Links



- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he expects the women involved in the MITB match to try and have just as good a match as the men, especially since it's the first one. He says they will likely take a lot of risks unless they are specifically instructed not to try anything crazy.

- Meltzer also said Charlotte will do anything and he guarantees that she will either go for a moonsault off the top of the ladder or she will need to be specifically talked out of doing it. Still, he expects them to take a lot of chances and "work their ass off."