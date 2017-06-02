Early Betting Odds for Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV

Sponsored Links



The following was compiled and sent in by betwrestling.com

The early odds for WWE Extreme Rules this Sunday are now posted. These are not available globally as of press time but are expected to be at any given time.

Since these lines have been introduced, Samoa Joe has been heavily backed by gamblers to the point that the option to even place wagers on his was suspended for a period of time. Joe is now back as an option at 4/7, a 64% chance of winning. These are only the current odds and once the global markets open up, major shifting becomes more possible. With the rest of the projections, the only champions expected to lose is Dean Ambrose. The Lunatic Fringe is being challenged for his Intercontinental Championship by the Miz, who is favored at 4/7, or 64%.

Surprisingly, Alexa Bliss is favored to retain the Raw Women's Championship with odds of 6/15, or 65%. What makes this so shocking is the fact that her opponent, Bayley never got much heat in this feud, losing at Payback and the night after on Raw to Bliss. This was followed by a month of Bliss getting the better of Bayley on almost every occasion.

Neville is projected to once again defeat Ausitn Aries. The Cruiserweight Champion is favored at 4/9, or 69%. The Hardys are 8/11 favorites to win and this convert to a 58% probability against Sheamus and Cesaro.

Understanding how to make sense of reading this odds is very simple. If the number on the left of the fraction is greater than the number on the right, this indicates an underdog. The opposite is true for the favorite. The percentages for probability appear to not add up to 100% in these matches and the reason for this is that they are based on the odds being offered. This could be for a number of reasons including "the vig" which is a fee or commission the books takes to remain profitable or that they are willing to offer better odds to entice wagers on bets that they do not believe will be successful anyway.

Universal Championship #1 Contenders Match

Samoa Joe 4/7 (64%)

Seth Rollins 5/1 (17%)

Finn Balor 9/2 (18%)

Bray Wyatt 7/1 (12%)

Roman Reigns 10/1 (9%)

Cruiserweight Championship

Neville(c) 4/9 (69%)

Austin Aries 7/5 (42%)

Intercontinental Champion

The Miz 4/7 (64%)

Dean Ambrose(c) 5/4 (44%)

RAW Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss 8/15 (65%)

Bayley 11/8 (42%)

RAW Tag Team Championship

The Hardys 8/11 (58%)

Cesaro and Sheamus evens (50%)