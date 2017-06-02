WWE Discounting Tickets for MITB; Jinder Mahal's Push Related to Impact in India?

Sponsored Links



- WWE has begun discounting tickets in the local market for Money in the Bank. Just like with Backlash in Chicago, the final few tickets are proving to difficult to sell because of how expensive the floor seats are now for PPVs.

- According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling officials were told directly by Sony Six (the station that airs WWE programming) that their belief was that Jinder Mahal was pushed all the way to WWE champion because of Impact's tour of India this past week.