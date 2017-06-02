Hulk Hogan Back in Discussions with WWE Regarding Potential Return

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 2, 2017 - 12:57pm
- Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon are back talking regarding a potential return to the company. As noted before, the situation is being described as when he will be back, not if.

- WWE's main hesitance is that they don't want to bring him back and cause a public/advertiser backlash. They also don't want to hire him as an ambassador, who would represent the company while doing media appearances, and have him defend himself and answer all the questions related to his scandals.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter.




