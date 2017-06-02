Brie Bella Trains For WWE Comeback (Video), WWE Changes NXT DVD Name

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 2, 2017 - 5:31pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- As noted, new mother and former WWE Superstar Brie Bella has been training for an eventual comeback to the WWE Universe. Featured above via The Bella Twins' official YouTube channel is footage of Brie preparing for her WWE return.

- WrestlingDVDNetwork.com is reporting that the name of the second NXT DVD that WWE will be releasing has changed from "NXT: From Secret To Success" to "NXT: From Secret To Sensation." The DVD set is scheduled to be released in December.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.