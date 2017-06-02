Brie Bella Trains For WWE Comeback (Video), WWE Changes NXT DVD Name

Sponsored Links



- As noted, new mother and former WWE Superstar Brie Bella has been training for an eventual comeback to the WWE Universe. Featured above via The Bella Twins' official YouTube channel is footage of Brie preparing for her WWE return.

- WrestlingDVDNetwork.com is reporting that the name of the second NXT DVD that WWE will be releasing has changed from "NXT: From Secret To Success" to "NXT: From Secret To Sensation." The DVD set is scheduled to be released in December.