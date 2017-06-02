News & Notes for Fatal Five Way Match at Extreme Rules; Braun Strowman's Return

Sponsored Links



- Despite WWE running an article indicating that he will be out of action for up to six months, Braun Strowman is still expected back by mid-July after undergoing minor elbow surgery.

- The plan continues to be to have Strowman return in plenty of time to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, in a match that WWE intends to bill as a "major showdown."

- With WWE planning Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at next year's WrestleMania, Reigns is not expected to win the match at Extreme Rules. Furthermore, he already has wins over Finn Balor and Seth Rollins so the thought is that the winner of the Fatal Five Way could be any of the other four.

- The idea is still that the winner of the five-way match will be "one and done" with Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire, specifically because Strowman will be back by SummerSlam.

- Current odds are surprisingly in favor of Samoa Joe winning the match, but check back later this weekend (Saturday or Sunday afternoon) for possible updated odds once the "smart money" comes in. This is almost always triggered by WWE finalizing the match winners/outcomes.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com