Photo: Vince McMahon Looking Jacked At Age 71 At Atlanta Gym This Week

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 2, 2017 - 5:39pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

While in the Atlanta, Georgia area for SmackDown Live and 205 Live this past Tuesday, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was spotted at the local Anytime Fitness gym.

McMahon, who was most recently on WWE television to reveal Kurt Angle as the new RAW General Manager and to announce the first-ever "WWE Superstar Shakeup," is featured in the following photo taken during his visit to the gym earlier this week.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.