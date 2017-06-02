James Ellsworth's Graduation Photo, Steve Austin Interviews UFC Legend

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 2, 2017 - 5:56pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin announced via social media on Friday that he recently taped a future episode of his "Steve Austin Show" podcast with UFC Hall Of Famer and legendary MMA fighter / coach Pat Miletich. "The Rattlesnake" noted that his interview with the former head of the Miletich Fighting Systems will drop on one of next week's podcasts at PodcastOne.com.

- WWE Superstar James Ellsworth posted his high school graduation photo on his official Instagram page on Thursday, noting it marked the 15 year anniversary of his graduation. The photo, which can be viewed below, contained the following caption written by Ellsworth:

#throwbackthursday I graduated high-school 15 years ago today, and started my quest to @wwe 4 days later, more on that Monday, kids be cool like me stay in school #duh class of #2002




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.