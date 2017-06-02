James Ellsworth's Graduation Photo, Steve Austin Interviews UFC Legend

Sponsored Links



- WWE Hall Of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin announced via social media on Friday that he recently taped a future episode of his "Steve Austin Show" podcast with UFC Hall Of Famer and legendary MMA fighter / coach Pat Miletich. "The Rattlesnake" noted that his interview with the former head of the Miletich Fighting Systems will drop on one of next week's podcasts at PodcastOne.com.

Had a blast w @patmiletich today for #steveaustinshow. Couple of veterans shooting the shit. Coming to @PodcastOne next week. pic.twitter.com/au2CfW3DXX — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 2, 2017

- WWE Superstar James Ellsworth posted his high school graduation photo on his official Instagram page on Thursday, noting it marked the 15 year anniversary of his graduation. The photo, which can be viewed below, contained the following caption written by Ellsworth:

#throwbackthursday I graduated high-school 15 years ago today, and started my quest to @wwe 4 days later, more on that Monday, kids be cool like me stay in school #duh class of #2002