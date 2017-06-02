AJ Styles Talks About Wanting To Wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura In WWE

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently appeared as a guest on 100.5's Bailey And Southside radio show.

During his appearance on the show, "The Phenomenal One" was asked who he is most looking forward to standing across the ring in WWE.

"Well, I can tell you there [are] a lot of people that want to see Nakamura, Shinsuke Nakamura, and myself in the ring," said Styles. "We've done it before for a different company, but never in the WWE. I think something like that is going to happen. It has to."

The former WWE Champion then went on to explain that although the Japanese wrestling legend is known for his flamboyance, his legitimate MMA skills are often overlooked.

"He's a different cat," Styles said of Nakamura. "There's no doubt about it. He's a big Michael Jackson fan and you can see that. His performance, everything he does, he's Michael Jackson, but he's a heck of an athlete. He's an MMA guy, he knows his stuff and he will kick your head off. That's legit."

Styles continued, "He fought in mixed martial arts, so the guy knows what he's doing, so he's kind of a bad dude despite the fact that his stuff is Michael Jackson and that doesn't come off as very intimidating, but it isn't a laughing matter when he puts that boot up against your face."

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above AJ Styles interview quotes.