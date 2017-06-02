Impact Wrestling Bringing Back House Shows, Event Set For 8/5 In NY

Following a long hiatus from the road in terms of non-televised events, Impact Wrestling announced on Thursday that they will soon return to producing house shows.

Impact Wrestling announced a non-televised live event for Saturday, August 5th in Staten Island, New York. Tickets for the event go on sale on June 9th.

The promotion is expected to release details regarding additional upcoming Impact Wrestling live events in the near future.




