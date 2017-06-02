Christopher Daniels On Wanting To Face Jericho, Wrestling At 47, More

Sponsored Links



Ring Of Honor (ROH) World Champion Christopher Daniels recently spoke with the folks at "A Music Blog, Yea?" for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his feeling after finally capturing the Ring Of Honor (ROH) World Championship: "Certainly a sense of relief, an idea that a long journey had come to an end. If you'd asked me a year if I would ever get an opportunity to be World Champion again, I probably would have said, 'No.' I concentrated so much on the tag team [division], with Frankie [Kazarian]."

On still getting in the ring at age 47: "I'm sort of proud of it, actually Hulk Hogan once told me – this was maybe four or five years ago – he told me that I should lie about my age. So, I started telling everyone I was seventy-five and that didn't really work out. I feel like people that have watched me and know that I started in 1993, even if I was 18 when I started and you add 24 years to that, you know I'm getting up there and I wasn't 18 when I started wrestling. So, I mean I'm sort of leaning into the idea of my age. I feel like I still performing at a top level and nobody has to slow down, so that I can keep up with them."

On who he would like to wrestle that he hasn't already: "Chris Jericho, I don't think it's going to happen, just because of his schedule. [A] very busy man and when he goes back to the wrestling ring, it's for the WWE and I don't think I'll ever get an opportunity to wrestle for them, but that was a dream of mine to wrestle him. Someone I respected and tried to emulate, the perfect combination of athlete and entertainer was Chris Jericho."

Check out the complete Christopher Daniels interview above or at YouTube.com.