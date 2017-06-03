WWE Considers India Their #1 Market for Total "Consumption", more

Sponsored Links



- WWE has gone on record to state that when you include all forms of "consumption" of their product, India is #1, the U.S. is #2 and South Africa is #3. By consumption, this would be a total of television viewers, social media followers and YouTube viewers.

- WWE has nothing scheduled in terms of a tour in India this year, though that could change now that Mahal is champion and there is an emphasis to make more money from that market. The big problem is that ticket prices have to be kept low as people in India rarely want to pay any money for seats unless it's for cricket.

- One area where WWE expects to grow and likely will is merchandise sales now that Jinder is champion.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com