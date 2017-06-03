News on WWE Working with Indie Promotions ICW, Progress & ROH

- WWE's CFO George Barrios made strong suggestions that the company would have some sort of relationship with ICW and Progress in the U.K. There are apparently agreements with both promotions where their content would show up on the WWE Network if/when Vince McMahon gives his approval.
- When asked about adding this sort of content - specifically ROH - to the network, Barrios had this to say:
"Yeah, I think there’s something there. It’s always priority and what once comes first. We recently announced a deal with ICW and Progress, which are wrestling promotions in the U.K. So we’re thinking about the best way to utilize that content. As you know, we’ve been fairly active over the years in purchasing wrestling libraries, video libraries, a lot of which now you can see on the network. We think there’s a home for that, and it just a matter of priority."
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline
eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more