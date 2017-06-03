More on the Betting Odds Favorite for Extreme Rules Fatal Five-Way Match

-- As previously noted, Samoa Joe is the current odds-on-favorite to win the #1 contender's Fatal Five-way match schedule for this Sunday's Extreme Rules.

-- While Thursday is still quite early for "smart money" to come in, there was so much money put on Joe by mid-week that bookmaker Paddy Power actually took Joe completely off the board as a betting option. He has since been added but remains the favorite.

-- Dave Meltzer speculated on f4wonline.com that while Vince McMahon usually doesn't finalize the results of PPV matches until the day of the event, the fact that the winner of this match will be facing Brock Lesnar means it could be possible that McMahon has already decided on who will win as he usually plans Lesnar's storylines well in advance.




