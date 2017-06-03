Bischoff, Cornette & Hayes On Their Dream WrestleMania 34 Main Events

Sponsored Links



As noted, Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette and Michael "P.S." Hayes were the guests on the most recent episode of the WWE Network original series, "Table For 3," dubbed "Creative Committee."

During the show, all three longtime creative forces in the pro wrestling industry gave their take on what would be the best main event for WrestleMania 34 next year.

Cornette said that he would most like to see Samoa Joe against reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a "Submissions Match."

"That's what I want to see," said Cornette. "The two baddest dudes in the locker room and one of them has to tap out. I'd like to see what would happen!"

For his money, Bischoff explains why AJ Styles versus a heel Roman Reigns would be the coolest headline-topper for next year's "Show of Shows."

"I think by next year, Roman Reigns will find his inner heel," said Bischoff. "I think he's dancing with it, nibbling around the edges of it. I think when he finally embraces it, he's going to be a rockstar heel."

Finally, the former leader of the WWE Hall Of Fame Fabulous Freebirds, Michael "P.S." Hayes, explained why Reigns vs. John Cena would be the pairing that could evoke the most emotion from the fans in attendance at WrestleMania 34.

"It's somewhat of the Cena dynamic and what I mean by that is, especially at live events, the kids like him, the girls like him," said Hayes. "You hear that high-pitched positive vibe. Then, you hear the negative vibe from the men, the deeper voices. But eventually when he hits his finish and he wins, everybody pops." Hayes continued, "and we always thought we should've turned Cena, but this guy has gone longer than anybody. Think about that. Anybody with that much consistency, with that much longevity on top, and still works that hard and still loves this business."

