Updated Betting Odds for Sunday's Extreme Rules

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 3, 2017 - 2:32pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

The latest odds for WWE Extreme Rules now have Cesaro and Sheamus at favorites at 1/3 to win the RAW Tag Team Championship from the Hardy Boys in the Steel Cage Match and also the preshow mixed tag match has been added with the team of Rich Swann & Sasha Banks as heavy favorites at 1/7. Here are the full updated odds. 

Fatal 5 Way For The Number One Contendership Match for the WWE Universal Championship
Samoa Joe 8/15
Finn Balor 5/2
Seth Rollins 5/1
Bray Wyatt 14/1
Roman Reigns 12/1

WWE RAW Womens Championship – Kendo Stick on a Pole Match
Alexa Bliss(c) 8/15 vs Bayley 11/8

WWE Intercontinental Champuionship – Title Changes Hands on DQ Stiplation
Dean Ambrose(c) 9/2 vs The Miz 1/8

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship – Steel Cage Match
Matt and Jeff Hardy(c) 15/8 vs Cesaro & Sheamus 1/3

WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Submission Match
Neville(c) 1/7 vs Austin Aries 10/3

Mixed Tag Match – Preshow
Rich Swann & Sasha Banks 1/7 vs Noam Dar & Alicia Fox 4/1

Source: BetWrestling




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.