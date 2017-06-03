Updated Betting Odds for Sunday's Extreme Rules

Sponsored Links



The latest odds for WWE Extreme Rules now have Cesaro and Sheamus at favorites at 1/3 to win the RAW Tag Team Championship from the Hardy Boys in the Steel Cage Match and also the preshow mixed tag match has been added with the team of Rich Swann & Sasha Banks as heavy favorites at 1/7. Here are the full updated odds.

Fatal 5 Way For The Number One Contendership Match for the WWE Universal Championship

Samoa Joe 8/15

Finn Balor 5/2

Seth Rollins 5/1

Bray Wyatt 14/1

Roman Reigns 12/1

WWE RAW Womens Championship – Kendo Stick on a Pole Match

Alexa Bliss(c) 8/15 vs Bayley 11/8

WWE Intercontinental Champuionship – Title Changes Hands on DQ Stiplation

Dean Ambrose(c) 9/2 vs The Miz 1/8

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship – Steel Cage Match

Matt and Jeff Hardy(c) 15/8 vs Cesaro & Sheamus 1/3

WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Submission Match

Neville(c) 1/7 vs Austin Aries 10/3

Mixed Tag Match – Preshow

Rich Swann & Sasha Banks 1/7 vs Noam Dar & Alicia Fox 4/1

