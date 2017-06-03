Updated Betting Odds for Sunday's Extreme Rules[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
The latest odds for WWE Extreme Rules now have Cesaro and Sheamus at favorites at 1/3 to win the RAW Tag Team Championship from the Hardy Boys in the Steel Cage Match and also the preshow mixed tag match has been added with the team of Rich Swann & Sasha Banks as heavy favorites at 1/7. Here are the full updated odds.
Fatal 5 Way For The Number One Contendership Match for the WWE Universal Championship
WWE RAW Womens Championship – Kendo Stick on a Pole Match
WWE Intercontinental Champuionship – Title Changes Hands on DQ Stiplation
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship – Steel Cage Match
WWE Cruiserweight Championship – Submission Match
Mixed Tag Match – Preshow
Source: BetWrestling