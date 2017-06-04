More on Kairi Hojo Being Told to Change Her Finisher; Io Shirai Joining WWE

Sponsored Links



- WWE's decision to tell Kairi Hojo to change her trademark flying elbow caused significant uproar and it's possible the company will change their stance on it and possibly let her use it.

- Io Shirah is not expected to be involved in the Mae Young Classic women's tournament as she still has commitments to fulfil in Japan.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com