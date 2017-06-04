Reason WWE is Using Viper in Women's Tournament; News on Recent WWE Signing

- It turns out the reason WWE will be using Viper on the upcoming women's tournament in July is because multiple ITV wrestlers got out of their contracts since there are no immediate plans for any shows. Another talent, C.J. Banks, was previously under ITV contract but was at WWE's tryouts in the U.K. last month.

- WWE has recently signed Raul Mendoza, who has also been known as Ronnie Mendoza and Jinzo. He first appeared in the Cruiserweight Classic but was brought in to lose but was said to have impressed. Late in May, Mendoza began wrestling on NXT shows.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter.




